Bolt-on limitations are holding term assurance back - adviser
Lack of flexibility and limitations on bolt-ons have been eroding the value of term assurance, an adviser has warned.
Allianz launches family cover through rewards and benefits provider
A UK-based reward and benefits provider will now offer Allianz Global Assistance's Family Homecare plan products.
LifeSearch attacks Family Income Benefit commuting
LifeSearch has accused providers of commuting Family Income Benefit (FIB) payments into lump sum payments and called for the practice to stop.
Scot Prov notes increase in Family Income Benefit demand
Scottish Provident has reported a four-fold increase in sales of its critical illness plans on an income basis.