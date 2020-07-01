European Union
Brexit: S1 certificate status 'up in the air'
Negotiations 'ongoing'
Matt Riordan: How can you meet MiFID II recording requirements?
Firms that fail to put processes in place to meet the requirements of MiFID II now will undoubtedly feel the strain - both financially and operationally - in the near future, warns Matt Riordan
IPMI should be a requirement for non-EU citizens
Richard Walsh sees an opportunity to grow IPMI solutions in a ‘complex' UK health system
Age and disability will not go the same way as gender - ABI
The ABI has said it is "extremely confident" age and disability pricing factors will not go the same way as gender with the incoming EU Equal Treatment Directive.
Employee Benefits - compulsory eye tests
This year, new EU legislation will be introduced making regular sight tests compulsory for any employee who drives while on company business. Jill Davies investigates who will fund the cost.
EU gender equality laws would lead to inequality say actuaries
EU moves to enforce gender equality in insurance rates and pension calculations could lead to greater inequality The Actuarial Profession has said.
Stress not addressed by firms - European survey
Up to 79% of European managers are concerned by work-related stress, but less than a third have procedures to deal with it, the biggest workplace health and safety survey in Europe has found.
Stand out in a crowd
Few advisers consider International PMI, says Paul Weigall, yet it is a business ripe with development opportunity for intermediaries.
Age concerns
With the EU Gender Directive now UK law and more changes anticipated, Nick Starling explores the potential impact of anti-age discrimination legislation on health and protection insurance.
Planet Insurance
UK and EU deliberations on extending anti-discrimination law to goods and services are still rumbling on and lobby groups continue to press for resolution of "unfinished business".