Engage Mutual assurance
Interview: A 'modern mutual'
Fiona Murphy discusses the creation of the OneFamily brand with its CEO Simon Markey and how he wants to create ‘a modern mutual'
Exeter Family Friendly buys Engage Mutual Health policy book
Exeter Family Friendly has agreed terms to buy Engage Mutual Health's policy book from OneFamily.
OneFamily launches with call to help families
OneFamily, the brand for the combined Engage Mutual and Family Investments business, has called on advisers to help direct families to financial support they may be entitled to.
Royal London backs warning over soaring funeral costs
A report saying that with deaths likely to rise, funeral costs will also increase is ‘spot on', according to Royal London.
Engage Mutual and Family Investments become OneFamily
Mutuals Engage Mutual and Family Investments have now rebranded as OneFamily following the completion of a merger announced at the end of 2014.
Engage Mutual seeks adviser feedback on merger
Engage mutual is asking advisers and brokers to give feedback on their offering as they merge with Family Investments.
One in eight over-50s has a serious illness - Engage Mutual
An estimated 2.6 million people aged 50 plus are living with a serious illness in England with 3.1m over-50s living in serious ill health across the UK as a whole, research has found.
Two-fifths of families lack cash for funerals
Covering the cost of a funeral without getting into debt would need quick access to cash for 41% of families, a poll by Engage Mutual has found.
Members approve Family Investments' merger with Engage Mutual
The members of Family Investments and Engage Mutual have both voted in favour of a merger of the two companies which will create one of the biggest mutuals in the UK.
Adviser campaign highlights fast over-50s plan payouts
Engage Mutual has launched an adviser campaign to highlight how it can make quick payouts on its over-50s life cover.
Stonebridge adds Engage Mutual to protection panel
Stonebridge Mortgage Solutions, the mortgage and insurance network, has added Engage Mutual's over 50s life cover to its protection panel.
Engage Mutual plans merger with Family Investments
Engage Mutual has announced that its Board has made a formal recommendation to merge with Family Investments to form one of the UK's largest mutual insurers with over 2 million customers.
Engage Mutual launches funeral calculator
Engage Mutual has launched an updated ‘funeral calculator' on its adviser community site, enabling intermediaries to access up-to-date cremation and burial costs.
LifeSearch adds Engage Mutual to expand over-50s offering
LifeSearch has added Engage Mutual's over- 50s life cover to its product portfolio in a move to offer customers ‘a more comprehensive and competitive service.'
Engage Mutual receives Defaqto 5 Star Rating
Engage Mutual's over 50s life cover product has been awarded maximum five stars by independent financial product researcher, Defaqto, in its first whole of market over 50s life cover assessment.
Video - Engage mutual - adviser opportunity meets employers needs
Engage Mutual's David Castling outlines opportunities for a meeting of minds in the cash plan arena.
Engage Mutual launches broker support team in sales drive
Life and health protection provider Engage Mutual has expanded its proposition to include a broker support resource with telephone operatives.
Engage Mutual over-50s customers to claim for terminal illnesses
Engage Mutual is now expecting over-50s customers to claim for terminal illnesses on its life cover policy following the end of a two year moratorium.
Engage Mutual launches Engage Foundation for members
Engage Mutual has made a minimum of £1m available to members over the next five years as a demonstration of its commitment to mutuality.
Market Views - Group IP
"I am an adviser with a corporate client who has a Group Income Protection (GIP) policy. The client is asking where this market is going and what direction do you see GIP going in the next year. Where do you see innovation? This will help me in my sales...
Market views: The competition commission and PMI
What do you think about the Competition Commission's recently published investigation into the private healthcare market and what will it mean for insurers?
Engage Mutual reports fall in H1 2013 new business sales
Engage Mutual has reported a fall in total new business sales and premiums but is ‘upbeat' about its life insurance and health growth, according to its H1 2013 results.
Engage Mutual confirms Burrows as CEO
Life insurance and healthcare provider Engage Mutual has confirmed Peter Burrows as its new chief executive.
Engage Mutual joins Webline
Engage Mutual has joined Webline, one of the UK's largest online broker portals, where it will offer its guaranteed 50 plus life cover product.