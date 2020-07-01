employment support allowance

Compulsory medicals for sick ESA claimants
People on sickness benefits will be required to have regular meetings with healthcare professionals or face losing benefits - in a two-year pilot scheme in central England, beginning in November.

ESA appeals will not lose benefit
The Work and Pensions Secretary has vowed that employment and support allowance (ESA) claimants appealing their ineligibility decision will not have their benefit payments stopped.

Women increasingly claiming ESA
The number of women claiming sickness benefits is rising much faster than for men according to analysis of Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) statistics by Legal & General.