Govt to pilot additional schemes for ESA claimants
The government has announced pilot schemes to get more disabled people and people with long term medical conditions into employment.
Employment and Support Allowance needs fundamental redesign - MPs
Flaws in the Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) are so grave that simply re-branding the the Work Capability Assessment (WCA)) by appointing a new contractor will not solve the problem, the Work and Pensions Committee has said.
Compulsory medicals for sick ESA claimants
People on sickness benefits will be required to have regular meetings with healthcare professionals or face losing benefits - in a two-year pilot scheme in central England, beginning in November.
Govt's work capability tests discriminate against mental illness
Judges have ruled that work capability assessments (WCA) conducted to decide eligibility for certain disability benefits discriminate against those with mental illness.
ONS unemployment data: IP is a must
Income replacement is the most important protection product available, Defaqto has said in light of today's Office for National Statistics unemployment data.
Nearly half failing sickness benefit assessments - DWP
Thousands on sickness benefits have been found fit to work and will receive no further support under welfare system reforms.
Over half claiming ESA fail the assessment - DWP
Government figures for the quarter to August 2011 reveal that 54% of people who go through the Work Capability Assessment are found fit for some form of work.
Contribution based ESA to pay out for just 12 months
From 30 April people who are able to get back into the workplace will get contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (ESA (C)) for a maximum of 12 months.
Govt already targeting sick and disabled as welfare reforms passed
The government's controversial welfare reforms have received Royal Ascent and so been adopted into law.
Mental health benefit claimants jump by a third
More than a quarter of a million people are claiming Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) because of mental and behavioural disorders, research has revealed.
ESA claimants could be forced into unlimited unpaid work
The government could force people judged too sick or disabled to be employed to do unlimited unpaid work or risk losing their benefits.
Govt targets cancer patients for ESA means-testing
Government ministers will aim to overturn the exclusion of means-testing of cancer patients receiving Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) as the coalition's government's Welfare Reform Bill moves back to the House of Commons.
Majority of ESA medical reports 'seriously inaccurate'
Medical evidence used to decide claimants' eligibility for state benefits is frequently ‘seriously inaccurate', the Citizens' Advice Bureau (CAB) has revealed.
Autumn Statement: State benefits to rise by CPI
Disability and working age benefits will rise by 5.2% next year, the Chancellor has announced.
Increased scrutiny of ESA decisions needed
Better communication throughout the Employment Support Allowance (ESA) system and an audit of decision makers' rulings have been recommended by an independent review.
ESA appeals will not lose benefit
The Work and Pensions Secretary has vowed that employment and support allowance (ESA) claimants appealing their ineligibility decision will not have their benefit payments stopped.
Women increasingly claiming ESA
The number of women claiming sickness benefits is rising much faster than for men according to analysis of Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) statistics by Legal & General.
ESA appeals success rate falls
Fewer appeals against Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) decisions are being found in the claimants favour, according to government statistics.
Fewer disabled people qualifying for ESA
Fewer claimants are being found eligible for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) despite government claims that the benefits system is providing greater protection for disabled people.
Welfare reform could have 'catastrophic' effect on cancer patients - MacMillan
Cancer patients already severely struggling with financial difficulties because of their illness could be hit with "catastrophic" effects if welfare reform proceeds, MacMillan Cancer Support has warned.
SMEs fear cost of NHS and welfare reforms
More than half of SME employers fear the cost impact of the government's health and welfare reforms, according to Jelf Group.
Charities 'horror' at plans to cut ESA during appeals
Disability charities are horrified at government plans to cut employment and support allowance (ESA) during appeals.
'Myth buster' factsheet highlights tougher ESA rules
The Disability Benefits Consortium (DBC) has produced a ‘myth buster' factsheet issuing a stark warning for potential future claimants about the realities of the impending welfare reforms.
Employer support helps people stay in work longer - DWP
Just one quarter of people in employment prior to successfully claiming Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) had returned to work 18 months later, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has found.