Economics

UK inflation jumps to 2.7% in May
UK CPI inflation rose from 2.4% to 2.7% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics, a larger than expected rise driven by transport and clothing costs.

UK to escape triple-dip recession:NIESR
The UK will narrowly escape a triple-dip recession with economic growth for Q1 forecast to be 0.1%, acccording to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research(NIESR).