Discovery
Discovery founder wins award
Adrian Gore, founder and CEO of the Discovery Group, Vitality's parent company, has been awarded the Geneva Forum for Health Award at the World Health Assembly.
Discovery launches Vitality partnership in USA
Discovery, the parent company of Vitality, and John Hancock Insurance have entered a partnership to offer Vitality in the United States of America.
Vitality has 'best ever' quarter
Vitality has declared the fourth quarter of 2014 their best ever three month period with £15m of new business.
Discovery acquires remaining stake in Prudential Health Holdings
Discovery has acquired the remaining 25% stake in the holding company which owns PruHealth and PruProtect, Prudential Health Holdings.
PruProtect and PruHealth contribute £20m to Discovery coffers
Discovery has released its interim results for the six months ending December 2012, showing £20m of pre-tax operating profit earned by its UK businesses.
Health and wellbeing programmes reduce hospital admissions - research
Incentivised health and wellbeing programmes can reduce healthcare costs and admissions, a new study has revealed.