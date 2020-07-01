Dilnot Report
Care cap delay a 'golden opportunity' says Symponia
The delay to the introduction of the care cap represents a ‘golden opportunity' for advisers, Symponia has said.
Social care funding warning from white paper
Social care budget reductions could lead to rising levels of unmet need a white paper from the International Longevity Centre-UK's Centre for Later Life funding has warned.
Care changes come into effect
The first set of provisions from the Care Act 2014 have now come into force so that all carers can now get assessments for their needs and support.
FCA 'miscalculated' care costs in business plan - LEBC Group
The Financial Conduct Authority's business plan has failed to calculated the Dilnot cap correctly Kay Ingram, divisional director of LEBC Group has warned.
Partnership responds to GMB's care warning
Partnership has responded to the figures from the union GMB showing that 10% of those in care will live long enough to activate the Dilnot cap.
Care cap 'may cost more than home values' - Partnership
Consumers may have to spend all or more of the value of their home before reaching the level of the care cap, research from Partnership has found.
Merge health and social care urges review
The existing arrangements for health and social care should be replaced with a single structure, an independent review has urged.
Industry calls for mandatory advice in Care Bill
Just Retirement has called on government to it make compulsory in the incoming Care and Support bill, that local authorities refer care funders to regulated financial advice.
Blog: The manner of the coalition's LTC answer is alarming
The Dilnot report in July 2011 recommended a cap on individual care fee funding of £35,000 for individuals with assets of more than £100,000.
Labour proposes compulsory charges for all to fund LTC
Labour has proposed a long-term care funding strategy whereby everybody will pay a compulsory charge, rather than just those needing care.
Record numbers are paying for their own care - Laing & Buisson
Dilnot proposals will ease the long-term care funding gap but it will not remove it as a record number of care homes residents are continuing to pay for their own care, Laing & Buisson has stated.
The 'real cost' for care is £200k- Partnership
The ‘real cost' for elderly care could be over £200,000 if government raise the care cap to £75,000, warns Partnership.
Blog: Dilnot-style cap on care costs not needed and not fair
Since Andrew Dilnot published his Fairer Care Funding report in July 2011, much has been written and said about it by the press, by charities and by politicians on all sides.
Long-term care: It's a "wonderful" life for some
Advisers should be asking about elderly parents in client fact finds, Partnership has said.
Market Views
There has been very little clarity or certainty over funding in the social care White Paper response to the Dilnot report. What does this mean for financial services and its ability to support the gaping funding hole?
planet Insurance - Why delaying Dilnot is right
Coverage of the Government's response to the Dilnot Commission Report has been pretty negative because it has delayed a decision until the nest comprehensive spending review -Good says Richard walsh
Market Views
The answer to long-term care funding issues is ongoing with the Dilnot review central to industry debate. The FSA has published final guidance stating a qualification in long-term care will not be required of independent intermediaries post-RDR - what...
Professional advice on long term care funding is imperative - Partnership
The elderly and their families need to seek professional advice on long-term care funding, Partnership has urged.
Government has recognised importance of long term care advice - Partnership
Advisers and self-funders can be confident that the importance of long-term care financial advice has been recognised by the government, Partnership has stated.
Andrew Lansley has used Dilnot as pick 'n' mix sweet counter - Symponia
The social care white paper has disappointed financially and offered no fresh approach, Symponia has stated.
Protection Review 2012: The long-term care dilemma
The white paper response to the Dilnot report will be a vital opportunity for all sectors to get involved, Baroness Greengross said ahead of its publication today.
Alliance demands action on 'unfair' long-term care
An alliance of long-term care groups and campaigners has created a six-point plan calling for urgent and significant reform of the country's "unfair system".
Adopt Dilnot or lose services councils warn
Failure to reform the long term care (LTC) system could force the closure of parks, libraries and public toilets the leaders of every major council in England and Wales have warned.
Advisers want to see more LTC products but are failing to advise
Nearly three quarters of advisers (71%) believe providers should create new prefunded long term care products, but more IFAs need to advise in this sector, a free Defaqto research paper has found.