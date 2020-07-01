Dilnot Report

There has been very little clarity or certainty over funding in the social care White Paper response to the Dilnot report. What does this mean for financial services and its ability to support the gaping funding hole?

  • PMI
The answer to long-term care funding issues is ongoing with the Dilnot review central to industry debate. The FSA has published final guidance stating a qualification in long-term care will not be required of independent intermediaries post-RDR - what...

  • PMI