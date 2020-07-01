David Cameron
IP Sales - Batten the hatches!
So, you haven't sold income protection to your clients. What's the worst that can happen? According to John Bridge, an awful lot...
Employers should focus on stress not employment law - Canada Life
Addressing employee stress is far more productive than agitating to sack unproductive workers, Canada Life has said.
Individual PMI: A testing experiment
With the medical insurance sector in a state of flux, Owain Thomas dons the white coat and protective glasses to scientifically investigate the issues.
PM and NHS reforms face fresh attacks
The government's contentious NHS reforms have commenced their second reading in the House of Lords among fresh controversy, including a renewed attack on the Prime Minister.
Public health experts condemn 'irreperable harm' of NHS reforms
Almost 400 public health experts have given the government's NHS reforms a damning review.
PM faces NHS row as Minister admits reforms give private sector 'genuine opportunites'
Medical professions have rejected claims by the Prime Minister that the amended NHS reforms have their full support.
PM promises 'substantive changes' to NHS reforms
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to make ‘substantive changes' to the NHS reforms currently before Parliament.
So what, Darling, can I do for you?
This year's budget did little for insurance