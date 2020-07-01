data security
LifeQuote announces GDPR policy for protection
Protocols for storing electronic data, physical documents and recorded calls revealed
GDPR: Eight myths busted
Henry Cazalet of The SMS Works helps debunk some common GDPR misconceptions
GDPR: Don't make a drama out of the NHS crisis
As private medical demand increases, so do the challenges regarding storing personal data. Paragon's Mitch Cornelia explores how a specialist provider can supply the security needed in light of GDPR
XpertHR launches GDPR legal guide for HR staff
A new practical guide aimed at helping HR staff to process employee data under new GDPR rules has been launched by XpertHR.