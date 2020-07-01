Cuna Mutual
CUNA Mutual to offer protection insurance for debt in UK
A think tank is recommending mandatory protection insurance for personal and small business loans, a proposal CUNA Mutual is taking up.
Contractual Liability Insurance - Off the beaten track
In today's market, insurers need to explore other ways to protect consumers. Paul Walsh examines the industry's failures and options.
Affinity groups the future for protection - Cuna
The protection industry needs to look to affinity groups if it is to grow the market in the face of a lack of public trust, Cuna Mutual has said.
Tune into change - gaining the publics respect
Even if purse strings are tight, Paul Walsh says insurance providers need to take control of protection to regain consumer confidence.