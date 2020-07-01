Cover breakfast briefings
Call Credit: Adapting to the changing life and pensions landscape
Call Credit's Marcus Hayes and Keith Hollander discuss pension liberation, the life market and how data can affect pricing.
Video: Group risk pooling - focus on wellness and multinationals
Peter de Vries discusses the case for wellness and multinationals in his presentation on group risk pooling.
Video: Pooling - Introducing Insurope
Who are Insurope? What products do they pool in UK? What are the UK Group Risk pooling results? What are their strengths and USPs? Morten Unneberg, chief executive officer, Insurope Network explains
Video: What is group risk pooling?
What is pooling? Why is pooling important? Who should do it? What are the benefits? Jon Ford, sales director, Canada Life Group Insurance explains.
Video: Auto enrollment opportunities for risk
Jonathan Ford, group insurance sales director at Canada Life discusses the opportunities of auto enrollment for group sales
Video: Group risk in the SME arena
Elliott Silk, head of employee benefits at English mutual gives some tips on selling protection into the SME sector to COVER's Breakfast Briefing.
Video: State benefits explained
Howard Rayner, group legislation manager at Canada Life Group Insurance explains the current benefit system to delegates at a COVER Breakfast Briefing
Cover Breakfast Briefing: Westfield talks opportunity
Steve Sharrock, head of intermediary sales at Westfield Health - how can brokers take advantage of the cashplans market?
Cover Breakfast Briefing: Defaqto on Cashplans
Ben Heffer, insight analyst of life and protection at Defaqto, explains how the market is more than just a one-dimensional growth story
IPMI Breakfast Briefing: Adviser barriers and opportunities
COVER recently held a breakfast briefing on international private medical insurance (IPMI) to explore the emerging developments in the sector.
COVER Breakfast Briefing: Brokers beware of complex iPMI
Breaking into international PMI can be complex and brokers need to be careful, an adviser warned at COVER's breakfast briefing yesterday.