Open heart surgery: Its history and how it is underwritten
Almost three quarters of Scots 'affected' by heart disease
Heart Research UK finds
Gary Burchett: From the heart
Gary Burchett, protection director at Scottish Widows, on heart disease and the 35th anniversary of critical illness cover
Bupa introduces website to support patients undergoing heart surgery
Bupa and The Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery (SCTS) have launched a website designed to give peace of mind to people going through heart surgery.
National Heart Month: Scottish Widows highlights importance of protection
Scottish Widows is highlighting the importance of financial protection to coincide with National Heart Month in February.
REVEALED: Jobs with highest 'heart age'
The careers with the highest 'heart age', which calculates how old a person's heart is compared to their actual age, have been revealed by research by Bupa to coincide with World Heart Day.
Shorter people 'more likely' to have heart disease risk
Shorter people are more likely to have coronary heart disease, research from the University of Leicester has found.
Public 'unaware' of health and fitness guidelines
Health guidelines such as recommended intakes of salt and recommended exercise are unknown to members of the public, a survey for Nuffield Health has found.
Thousands risk heart disease due to poor awareness
Thousands of UK adults are risking their heart health because they don't know the warning signs for coronary heart disease (CHD), a poll has found.
Heart attack survival rates 'far lower' in UK
The chance of surviving a heart attack is far lower in the UK than Sweden, a new study has found.
Public health briefing aims to reduce diabetes, heart disease and cancer
Helping local authorities to tackle obesity is the focus of a NICE local government public health briefing published today, in a bid to reduce diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancers.
UK salt consumption increases heart disease and stroke risk
UK salt consumption needs to reduce to avoid increased risk of heart disease and stroke, the public health minister has warned.
Health secretary fights top five killers
The health secretary has announced plans to fight the top five causes of death.
Obesity epidemic: "No excuse to sit on our hands and do nothing"
UK doctors have called for unity to stop rising obesity and serious health consequences before the NHS buckles under the pressure, a steering group has reported.
Guidance published on acute heart attack treatment
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has issued draft clinical guideline on managing acute heart attacks for public consultation.
Simplyhealth targets £150,000 for medical research.
Simplyhealth is targeting £150,000 to fund pioneering research into the link between heart health and dental health.
Simplyhealth promotes awareness of dental health and heart disease
Healthcare provider Simplyhealth has launched a television advertising and social media campaign to raise money for national heart charity Heart Research UK.
RGA Conference: Will IP fill in widening CI gap?
The widening critical illness protection gap will only get worse but there will be no easy answer, reinsurer RGA has said.
Heart attack definition takes the stage again
A new way to define heart attacks will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2012 in Munich on 25 August.
Coronary rehab programmes underused
Coronary rehabilitation programmes in Europe are underused, with poor referral and low participation, according to results of a survey on behalf of the European Society of Cardiology.
First group risk claims data revealed
Group Risk Development (Grid) has released the first ever full set of collated claims figures from the group risk industry.
Bright Grey ups CI claims paid
Bright Grey paid out 91% of critical illness (CI) claims in the last six months of 2011.
Axa PPP removes cancer cover limits
Axa PPP has removed all cost and time limits for licensed cancer drug treatment for patients on its standard individual and SME plans.
Time to take heart
People with impaired lives are vulnerable and in need of protection, Nicky Bray explores why it is so important for them to take out the right cover to protect both their dependants and themselves.