Aviva adds cardiac, neurological pathways to group income protection offering

The additions follow on from the inclusion of a neurodiversity pathway for GIP clients in June this year, designed to signpost neurodivergent employees seeking support to Aviva partner, Lexxic.

The cardiac pathway offers support for those living with cardiac conditions, which can include coronary heart disease, heart attack, cardiac arrest and hypertension, through a team of occupation therapy and vocational rehabilitation specialists via Aviva partner, Obair.

Employees will be signposted to the Obair service with the aim of helping them stay at work, or where possible, return to work.

The service offers a customisable program for unique user needs, comprising elements such as identifying and prioritising risk factors, building confidence and managing anxiety, fatigue management, weight, diet and lifestyle advice, and return to work advice and support.

The neurological pathway will offer support for a range of brain and spinal cord injuries and conditions, provided by Krsyalis' Neruo Logical service.

Neurological conditions can present a variety of symptoms and challenges, with some hidden and hard to understand, such as sensory issues, extreme fatigue or psychological complications.

Employees will receive assessment and, where required, bespoke neurological vocational rehabilitation programmes focusing on building skills, supporting wellbeing and developing confidence.

Commenting on the new pathways, Fran Bruce, managing director for protection at Aviva, commented: "Neurological and cardiac conditions can be extremely serious, leaving people with significant, often life-changing alterations to their day-to-day functions.

"These conditions cause long-term absences which could have a considerable impact on clients' businesses."