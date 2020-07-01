Class
TRUST|Pensions to offer group life with Canada Life
TRUST|Pensions, which provides a master trust for automatic enrolment workplace pensions, is to offer optional group life cover from Canada Life's Simply CLASS service.
UPDATED: Canada Life unveils 'Simply Class' product
Canada Life has begun selling its ‘Simply Class' group life assurance product, aimed at 2-50 employee companies on its CLASS platform.
Canada Life revamps CLASS and adds browser compatibility
Canada Life Group Insurance has re-launched its ‘Canada Life Automated Self Service' (CLASS) in order to improve the user experience.
Canada Life Group Insurance enhances CLASS eReporting
Canada Life Group Insurance has augmented its range of management information, with the addition of four new eReports, within CLASS .