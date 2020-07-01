citizens advice bureau
Five million more would pay for advice (if it cost less) - report
Citizens Advice identifies not one, but four advice 'gaps'
Call for action against 'out of control' payday loan industry
Payday loan companies routinely fail to treat their customers fairly and often encourage those struggling to repay the debt to extend their loan, according to research from the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).
Majority of ESA medical reports 'seriously inaccurate'
Medical evidence used to decide claimants' eligibility for state benefits is frequently ‘seriously inaccurate', the Citizens' Advice Bureau (CAB) has revealed.
Unum warns of stricter state benefit claims
Unum has warned that the Welfare Reform Bill will mean benefits are harder to come by while the Citizen's Advice Bureau (CAB) claims reforms are unfair to the sick.
Welfare benefit problems surge - Citizens Advice
Sickness and disability benefit claims problems are seeing a huge surge in volumes, according to the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).
Charities slam 'cruel' back to work tests for terminally ill cancer patients
Terminally ill cancer patients and people undergoing chemotherapy are being threatened with benefit cuts if they do not attend back-to-work interviews, warn Macmillan Cancer Support and Citizens Advice.