Chase Templeton

PMI consolidator Chase Templeton has completed its last major deal of 2015 through the asset purchase of Healthcare Partners, the Braintree intermediary which traded under the Avanti Healthcare brand.

Chase Templeton talks PMI growth
Chase Templeton talks PMI growth

Fiona Murphy catches up with Chase Templeton's Warren Dickson to discuss the adviser-consolidator's latest acquisition activity and what's next on the horizon.

