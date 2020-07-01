charities
Keeping NGOs safe
Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) work internationally in dangerous and impoverished countries. How can employers ensure their staff's healthcare needs are covered?
Health Shield Triathlon team raises £5k for charity
Health cash plan provider Health Shield has raised over £5,000 for The NSPCC by entering 41 people into the North West Triathlon.
Royal London sets new charity fundraising target
Royal London has announced a new fundraising goal of £68,000 for the charity Bloodwise, formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research.
Aviva raises over £5,000 for family bereavement charity
An employee fundraising day at Aviva's sites across the UK for the family bereavement charity Grief Encounter has raised over £5,000.
Intermediary enters Hercules Festival of Sport for charity
Staff from Thetford-based Anglia Healthcare will compete at the Hercules Festival of Sport to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Westfield Health donates £250k to helipad appeal
Westfield Health has donated £250,000 to the fundraising appeal to build a new helipad at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.
Exeter Family Friendly raises over £2500 for charity
Exeter Family Friendly's executive board have raised £2675 for the charity Rainbow Living with a cycle ride.
Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation arrives in UK
The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF), a USA based non-profit organsiation has launched a London division.
Cycle trek by Exeter Family Friendly for charity
Executives from Exeter Family Friendly will take part in a 72 mile bike ride to raise money for the charity Rainbow Living.
Cirencester Friendly raises over £1000 for charity
Cirencester Friendly has raised over £1000 for Prostate Cancer and Headway Glocester with a charity day.
Ellipse announces latest 'You quote we donate' charities
Ellipse has announced the latest group of charities to benefit from its ‘You quote, we donate' initiative.
Engage Mutual and Family Investments become OneFamily
Mutuals Engage Mutual and Family Investments have now rebranded as OneFamily following the completion of a merger announced at the end of 2014.
Adviser reaches South Pole
Patrick McIntosh, a chartered financial planner and director at adviser firm KMG has reached the South Pole on his expedition to raise funds for charities.
Jelf Group raises over £10,000 in memory of Emma Wygladala
St Peter's hospice in Bristol has received a donation of over £10,000 from Jelf Group who raised it in memory of Emma Wygladala.
Winston's Wish competition launched
Following the Winston's Wish presentation at the Cover Forum, we are now happy to announce that the competition to raise funds and awareness for the charity has now been launched.
'You quote we donate' charities chosen
Ellipse's charity initiative 'You quote, we donate' has chosen its three charities for the remainder of 2014.
Ellipse launches 'You quote we donate'
Ellipse has launched a new charity initiative where a donation is made to charity for each quote provided.
Charities warn LTC eligibility 'too high'
The government's eligibility for long-term care (LTC) is set too high and will exclude many elderly people who need support; charities have warned.
Engage Mutual launches Engage Foundation for members
Engage Mutual has made a minimum of £1m available to members over the next five years as a demonstration of its commitment to mutuality.
Charity opens freephone advice service for older people
Independent Age, the older people's charity, has opened a freephone number for a new advice service.
Bupa pulls funding and management of medical research charity
The independent Board of the Bupa Foundation has decided to close and will wind up the medical research charity financially by the end of the year.
Charities 'horror' at plans to cut ESA during appeals
Disability charities are horrified at government plans to cut employment and support allowance (ESA) during appeals.
National Care Service brings "huge opportunities" for IFAs
Charity,Counsel and Care, has backed the newly proposed National Care Service (NCS) believing it presents IFAs "huge opportunities".