Budget 2012
Budget 2012: Reforms 'strongly welcomed' by ABI
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has welcomed many of the changes revealed in today's budget, despite the fact they will have little direct impact on the insurance industry.
Budget: Life policies under HMRC tax avoidance spotlight
Life insurance policies and annuity contracts will come under increased scrutiny from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) as it cracks down on income tax avoidance.
Budget 2012: Further cuts to welfare costs
The Government is set to curb welfare bills by £10bn over the next four years.
Budget 2012: The Chancellor's speech today in full
Budget 2012 statement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon George Osborne MP
