Bright Grey
Royal London: The rebrand story so far
The names of Bright Grey and Scottish Provident will soon vanish as they adopt the Royal London moniker. Jennifer Gilchrist explains how providing quality customer service will remain the company's sole aim
Bright Grey completes rebrand to Royal London
Bright Grey has now rebranded to Royal London as the mutual confirmed it would move to a single protection business bringing together ‘the best elements of the Bright Grey and Scottish Provident brands' by the end of the year.
Bright Grey upgrades critical illness cover
Bright Grey, part of the Royal London Group has upgraded its critical illness cover (CI), alongside incorporating the ABI's statement of best practice for CI.
CIExpert: Bright Grey updates CI definitions
Bright Grey is the latest insurer to upgrade its plan at the same time as it adopts the revised ABI model wordings that must be effected by 31st December 2015, CIExpert has said.
Royal London paid nine out of ten IP claims in 2014
Royal London has revealed that it paid out on 90% of Income Protection (IP) claims in 2014, with a total payout of over £3.2m.
LifeQuote introduces suite of STIP policies
LifeQuote has introduced a suite of short term income protection (STIP) policies to support their existing income protection (IP) panels.
Opinion: Why the condition counting game is nonsensical
Alan Lakey picks holes in the insurer practice of 'condition counting' in critical illness policies.
Bright Grey: Two-thirds of customers 'value' second medical opinion
Research from Bright Grey has found that almost two thirds (63%) of people would take a second medical opinion if it was offered when receiving a diagnosis from a medical professional.
Face-to-face second opinions from Bright Grey
Bright Grey is to extend its Helping Hand service to include a second medical opinion which will be available face-to-face within the UK.
Royal London admits Bright Grey and Scot Prov were 'tired' propositions
The CEO of Royal London has admitted that the insurance group's protection providers had 'tired' propositions in revealing a sharp fall in new protection business.
F&TRC adds family income benefit to research tools
Family income benefit has been added to the Finance & Technology Research Centre's (F&TRC) Quality Analyser research tool.
F&TRC launches new tool for protection advisers
The Finance & Technology Research Centre (F&TRC) has launched a tool for advisers, the Quality Analyser Research and Panel Selection comparison service for protection.
New protection falls 29% - Royal London results
Royal London Group has seen a fall in the protection side of its business of 29%, offset by rises in its pension business.
CIExpert assesses Bright Grey's CI policy
CIExpert has given its verdict on Bright Grey's critical illess (CI) policy revamp citing its children's cover improvement as a notable change.
Bright Grey upgrades CI definitions
Bright Grey is to revamp its critical illness (CI) cover by improving definitions around the five most common reasons for claim.
Royal London changes as rebrand progresses
Royal London has continued to make changes to its protection offering for intermediaries as it moves towards a single unified brand across the business.
Royal London profits up on CIS acquisition and new business surge
Royal London's operating profits for 2013 were up to £346m, with new business accounting for £70m of the gains.
How's the IP armoury?
As the economy improves, there is anecdotal evidence some advisers are neglecting income protection. Ian Smart argues the opposite should be the case.
Trusts: A streamlined service
Protection markets are seeing a new wave of technology and innovations from which advisers can benefit. Ian McKenna highlights a trust service.
Market views: Does brand matter?
Royal London recently announced a major re-branding exercise with the future scrapping of two of its most well-known brand names, Scottish Provident and Bright Grey. Does ‘brand awareness' matter among clients or consumers when it comes to picking a particular...
No shift in numbers with insurance - Bright Grey
With state benefits under pressure, many families continue to have neither savings nor insurance to cope for significant periods of time, should they lose income, Bright Grey has confirmed.
Royal London protection lines to remain as rebrand accelerated for advisers
Advisers will see Royal London's brand change for Bright grey and Scottish Provident up to a year and a half before the public, the mutual has said.
Royal London confirms single brand strategy
Royal London has confirmed it plans a single master brand for its UK life, pensions and investment businesses.
Bright Grey expands own occupation cover with new IP product
Bright Grey has launched a new income protection (IP) product which will offer the majority of customers an own occupation definition.