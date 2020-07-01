banks
Scottish Widows appoints Gary Burchett as protection director
He fills the role previously held by Jackie Leiper
Four big banks among participants in FCA advice unit
Four advice firms also on list
FSA censures Bank of Scotland for serious misconduct
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has censured Bank of Scotland for failings within its Corporate Division between January 2006 and December 2008.
Short-term IP guide educates spooked PPI customers
A buyers' guide to short-term income protection (IP) and mortgage payment protection insurance (MPPI) has been launched to assist consumer awareness of the products.
PPI complaints push FOS cases to record high
New cases for the Financial Ombudsman Service(FOS) soared by 26% in the year to March 31 2011, driven by a record number of complaints about PPI mis-selling.