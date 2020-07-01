auto-enrolment

Interview: Steve Webb
Since the coalition came to power in 2010, Steve Webb has been charged with the task of implementing auto-enrolment (AE). Helen Morrissey spoke to the pensions minister about the first year of AE and further challenges.

AE and group risk: breaking the bond
The first year of auto-enrolment has enjoyed low opt-out rates and relatively high levels of compliance. But what does this mean for group risk schemes? Hannah Uttley investigates the impact of AE on the group risk market.