£100,000 pensions gap for women in part-time work
'Part-time pensions penalty' leaving women worse than men in retirement, study finds
18 million people now saving into workplace pensions
The number of people saving into a workplace pension has hit an all-time high, with 17.7 million people actively participating last year, latest government data shows
Auto-enrolment: Five fascinating facts as minimum contributions rise
In celebration of a raise in minimum auto-enrolment pension contributions, here are five of the most interesting facts about automatic enrolment (AE)
Alan Morahan: How can employers improve pension engagement?
With auto-enrolment pension contributions rising, Punter Southall Aspire's Alan Morahan looks into how employers can ensure employees don't opt out
Six ways group risk can add value to corporate advice
Alan Sparks looks at how advisers can improve their offering to existing clients and expand the market
TRUST|Pensions to offer group life with Canada Life
TRUST|Pensions, which provides a master trust for automatic enrolment workplace pensions, is to offer optional group life cover from Canada Life's Simply CLASS service.
Advisers planning more than AE with SMEs
Two thirds of advisers are planning to advise on a wider range of employee benefits along with automatic enrolment for pensions, a survey by Canada Life Group Insurance has found.
Opinion: The state of the group risk market
The annual group risk reports show the need for growth, writes Canada Life's Paul Avis.
Budget 2015: Unum urges govt to consider tax relief to grow GIP
Unum is not backing industry discussions around auto-enrolment(AE) for group risk and is instead calling on the government to introduce a temporary tax relief for SMEs with group income protection (GIP) plans.
Aegon reports 20% protection growth
Aegon UK saw 20% growth across its protection business in 2014, the insurer has reported.
Jelf announces AE integrated with group risk and healthcare
Jelf Employee benefits has launched a new auto-enrolment package which includes healthcare and group risk.
Auto-enrolment stimulates employee benefits market -Ellipse
The majority of financial advisers surveyed by digital group risk insurer, Ellipse, believe that Auto-enrolment (AE) is having a positive impact on the employee benefits market.
Employee benefits platforms - the route to success?
As technology becomes increasingly important, Owain Thomas examines how platforms can support the employee benefits.
Small firms' AE staging date knowledge fails to improve over 2013
The number of small employers that know their auto-enrolment (AE) staging date is "largely unchanged" since last spring, research from The Pensions Regulator (TPR) reveals.
Interview: Steve Webb
Since the coalition came to power in 2010, Steve Webb has been charged with the task of implementing auto-enrolment (AE). Helen Morrissey spoke to the pensions minister about the first year of AE and further challenges.
AE and group risk: breaking the bond
The first year of auto-enrolment has enjoyed low opt-out rates and relatively high levels of compliance. But what does this mean for group risk schemes? Hannah Uttley investigates the impact of AE on the group risk market.
Canada Life beefs up automatic enrolment support
Canada Life Group Insurance has launched a newly focused sales team to support advisers who work with small firms' automatic enrolment solutions.
Protection needs auto enrolment - Gen Re conference
The protection industry should be engaging consumers by implementing an initiative like auto-enrolment, delegates at the annual Gen Re conference heard yesterday.
Auto-enrolment ignores intermediaries despite clear function for advisers?
The whole auto-enrolment piece has been structured without the intermediary in mind, despite a clear function for advisers in communicating the message, Capita said at the Employee Benefits Connect 2013 conference today.
Employers set to see more explicit adviser services and price
Employee benefit advisers are becoming much more explicit on service and price in light of the fast-moving employer environment, Aviva has said.
Can simple IP really work?
When it comes to the Sergeant Review, can a simple IP product really work? John Letizia investigates.
Next two years is "massive" opportunity - benefits adviser
Group risk advisers should take advantage of the "perfect" business opportunity created by auto-enrolment with the phase-in now underway, Canada life has said.
Aging workforce has tightened insurer group terms - adviser
The aging workforce is causing a tightening in insurer group terms, a group risk specialist has said.
Regulation has mixed impact on life insurers - Fitch
Auto-enrolment will be a positive for life insurers but the FSA break-up will likely stifle business, an actuarial consultant has said.