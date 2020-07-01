Apple
Vitality pledges to make people 20% more active by 2025
Based on ‘largest behaviour change study’ on physical activity
Cigna Europe launches health and wellbeing app
Smartphone technology for employees facing wellness and healthcare challenges abroad
Now Health International launches digital membership pass
Now available alongside IPMI provider's new SimpleCare plan
US tech giant collabs paving the way for UK health insurance
Amazon, Apple and JPMorgan might be disrupting the US health insurance space, but UK insurers should see it as an opportunity
Apple to open digital healthcare clinics for employees
AC Wellness service expected to start in spring 2018
Aviva offers EAP app
Aviva is the first group protection insurer in the UK to partner with Care first and offer access to the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) App.