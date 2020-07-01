APFA

IFP CEO: 'I don't think advice has worked'
IFP CEO: 'I don't think advice has worked'

Chief executive of the Institute of Financial Planning (IFP) Steve Gazzard has hit out at the advice sector, saying it "hasn't worked", and that financial planning is much more important than advice.

APFA urges FCA to revive scrapped fees review
APFA urges FCA to revive scrapped fees review

The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has urged the regulator to re-consider reviewing the way it calculates the fees paid to it by advisers, after plans to overhaul the area were scrapped.

APFA: Advisers gearing up to expand and merge
APFA: Advisers gearing up to expand and merge

Almost a third of advisers have plans to expand their business in the next six months, either by recruiting additional staff or through mergers or acquisitions, according to research from the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA).