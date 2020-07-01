APFA
Advisers see pre-tax profits fall - APFA report
Margins remain 'thin'
APFA calls for 'common sense' approach to MiFID II
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers has called for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to take a ‘common sense' approach to telephone recording.
APFA prioritises FCA budget freeze and longstop
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has called for a 15 year longstop and for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to freeze its budget for two years.
Increase in numbers of adviser firms and advisers- APFA
The year to 2014 saw an increase of 163 in the number of financial advice firms, figures from the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) revealed.
Less than half of advisers use social media
Less than half (46%) of advisers use social media, leading the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) to call for greater clarity on social media rules from the Financial Conduct Authority.
APFA claims new discounts will save small members £300 annually
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has negotiated new discounts for members which it claims could save smaller firms up to £300 a year in running costs.
APFA profits take £90k hit as provider money gives way to member fees
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has reported a profit for the second time since 2010, although surplus figures dipped by almost £90,000.
IFP CEO: 'I don't think advice has worked'
Chief executive of the Institute of Financial Planning (IFP) Steve Gazzard has hit out at the advice sector, saying it "hasn't worked", and that financial planning is much more important than advice.
Protection Review continues APFA adviser training
The Protection Review has announced further adviser training with the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) to continue providing independent specialist protection training across the industry.
Alan Lakey leaves APFA Council
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers has announced that Alan Lakey has stepped down from his role as APFA Council member to pursue 'other opportunities.'
Wheatley: No prospect of 'regulatory dividend' for advisers
The prospect of a 'regulatory dividend' for advisory firms - proposed by the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) - has been all but ruled out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
APFA: Smallest advice firms' regulatory cost equals 20% of income
The smallest advice firms face the largest proportion of regulatory costs, with some paying up to 20% of their income, research commissioned by the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has found.
APFA urges FCA to revive scrapped fees review
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has urged the regulator to re-consider reviewing the way it calculates the fees paid to it by advisers, after plans to overhaul the area were scrapped.
'Hardening' insurance market for advisers - APFA
A third of advisers offered renewals of their Professional Indemnity Insurance (PII) received increased premiums, the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has found.
APFA report: Adviser profits on downward trend
Adviser numbers are down and firms' profits after tax, despite a temporary recovery last year, are lower than the two previous years, according to research from the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA).
APFA: FSCS funding model better for advisers in long term
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has said it hopes a new approach to funding the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will mean lower overall contributions from advisers in the long term.
APFA prepares to quiz FOS over 'inconsistent' rulings
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) is preparing to challenge the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) this week over what it considers inconsistent case verdicts on advisers.
APFA calls for FCA fees refund to correct 'error'
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has called on the regulator to adjust next year's fees for advisers to "correct the error that occurred" in the previous year.
APFA: Advisers gearing up to expand and merge
Almost a third of advisers have plans to expand their business in the next six months, either by recruiting additional staff or through mergers or acquisitions, according to research from the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA).
APFA demands three-year FCA budget freeze
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has asked for the regulator's budget to be frozen for three years, so it can provide a cut in real terms.
Advisers could pay more under FSCS proposals, warns APFA
Financial advisers could wind up paying more towards the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) unless it re-thinks proposals designed to reduce the volatility in the amount firms pay, the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has...
A protection trade body: United we stand?
Is a specific protection trade body the best result advisers can aim for? Richard Verdin introduces a different option.