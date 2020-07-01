AON consulting
Mark Witte: Myriad of health concerns shown by employers
Mark Witte analyses the implications of some of the key conclusions of Aon's 2017 UK Health Survey of 200 organisations, including the growing recognition of the importance of an emotional health offering
Aon completes Lorica merger
Aon has completed its acquisition of Lorica Employee Benefits following an announcement in March that it would be purchasing the UK consultancy firm.
Aon reports third quarter growth
Aon has reported a 51% increase in total revenue to $2.7bn (£1.7bn) for the third quarter of 2011 compared to the same period of 2010.
Brokers' regulatory burden bigger than tax - BIBA
Regulation imposed by the FSA is a greater burden and competitive disadvantage on brokers than corporation tax, the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has warned.
Third of workers would sacrifice pay for protection products
More than a third of European workers would willingly sacrifice some of their pay for greater financial protection in the event of illness or injury, research suggests.
Aon highlights ignorance of employee benefits
96 per cent of British workers underestimate the true amount that employers spend on employee benefits, according to employee benefits specialists Aon Consulting.
By the book
UK anti-corruption laws are tightening. Richard Burger explains their effects in the insurance arena.