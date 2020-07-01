annual results

Royal London protection profits up
Royal London has seen its new business profits from intermediated protection increase by £2.7m in 2014, as the present value of new business premiums fell, full results have revealed.

Cirencester reports 'robust' growth in its 124th year
Cirencester Friendly achieved 98% of its target for introducing new members and an increase in annual premium income resulting in maintained or increased bonuses paid to its members, according to its 124th Annual Report and Accounts for 2013.

Record insurance profit at Ageas
Ageas UK has reported non-life income of £1.74bn for 2012, up from £1.72bn in 2011 as its combined operating ratio remained stable at 99.8% (2011: 99.9%).