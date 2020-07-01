annual results
Health Shield announces 2018 annual results
'Growth despite challenging economic climate'
SJP advice arm sees losses despite £700m in adviser fees
Earned £743m in adviser charges
PG Mutual announces record results
Income Protection (IP) specialist PG Mutual saw a 4.7% increase in its balance sheet, bringing it to a record £37m.
Wesleyan profits up 32%
Mutual Wesleyan's total operating profit for 2014 was up 32% at £40.3m the mutual has reported.
Royal London protection profits up
Royal London has seen its new business profits from intermediated protection increase by £2.7m in 2014, as the present value of new business premiums fell, full results have revealed.
Health Shield announces highest ever premium income
Health Shield saw its premium income rise to £29m in 2014, the highest in the cashplan provider's 138 year history, its annual results have revealed.
LV= group operating profit drops £19m
LV= has seen its group operating profit for 2014 decrease to £86m, down from £105m in 2013.
UPDATED: LifeSearch to become a partnership
LifeSearch has announced it is working towards partnership status in the next five years with profits shared among staff.
Bupa UK underlying profit up 25%
Bupa UK has seen 25% growth in underlying profit compared to 2013, their annual results have revealed.
L&G protection premiums up 6%
Legal & General (L&G) has seen its UK protection premiums increase 6% to £1.047bn in 2014.
Swiss Re life & health reinsurance sees $462m loss
Swiss Re saw a loss of $462m on its life and health reinsurance business, which it attributed to changes in its US business.
Aegon UK's new life single premiums down 53%
Aegon UK's new protection single premiums for annuities and protection fell by 53% in 2014, with sales of £1.6bn in 2014 compared to £3.4bn in 2013.
Royal London admits Bright Grey and Scot Prov were 'tired' propositions
The CEO of Royal London has admitted that the insurance group's protection providers had 'tired' propositions in revealing a sharp fall in new protection business.
Zurich UK Life new business up 17%
Zurich UK Life saw an increase in new business value (NBV) of £125m, 17% up on the previous year, with corporate business driving growth.
Ageas Protect new business premiums up 20%
Ageas Protect has seen ‘better than planned' full year results with new business premiums increasing.
2013 a solid year for Simplyhealth - results
Both premium income and proportion of claims paid dropped in 2013 for Simplyhealth, however the medical insurer hit all financial targets set for the year.
Cirencester reports 'robust' growth in its 124th year
Cirencester Friendly achieved 98% of its target for introducing new members and an increase in annual premium income resulting in maintained or increased bonuses paid to its members, according to its 124th Annual Report and Accounts for 2013.
Record insurance profit at Ageas
Ageas UK has reported non-life income of £1.74bn for 2012, up from £1.72bn in 2011 as its combined operating ratio remained stable at 99.8% (2011: 99.9%).
Solid year for PruProtect - results
PruProtect has announced new business premiums up 39% compared to the same period in 2011, in the provider's annual results for 2011-2012.
Ageas reports half year results
Ageas UK has announced its half-year results.
2011 a mixed year for Medicash - results
Health cash plan provider Medicash increased its employer-paid policyholder numbers by almost 100% in 2011 but had a less successful year financially.
Health Shield hails strong 2011 as corporate sector booms
Cash plan provider Health Shield has announced a strong 2011 in its annual report, increasing gross annual premium income to over £25m.
Strong protection sales boost LV= to 20% profit increase
LV= made a trading profit of £33.7m, a 20% increase on2010 (£28m)as its protection business saw a 2011 increase of 18%.
Friends Life sold £102m of protection in its first year
Friends Life has announced sales of individual protection on an Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) basis for 2011 are up 55% on last year to £80m, while group protection sales on an APE basis rose to 286% to £22m.