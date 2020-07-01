Andy Milburn
Andy Milburn and Dave Mills join iPipeline
To bulk up distribution
Anti-compulsion voices "defeatist" - PruProtect
PruProtect has called critics of its desire for protection to be made compulsory as being "defeatist" and argued that the need is "very clear".
Nuts and Bolts...
A large part of the South African population consists of low income families and individuals. With the RDR on the horizon and the creation of the money guidance service just around the corner, Andy Milburn looks at what we can copy from the protection...
Progress from Royal Liver has released its first batch of claims statistics
The provider, which is now five years old, paid out £7.5m in benefits to customers between 01/01/09 and 31/10/09.
Munich Re: Bridge gap with US-style cover for ex-employees
Munich re has called for the adoption of US style ‘gap cover' in the UK. Speaking to providers at a group risk conference Andy Milburn, head of marketing, noted that membership of group schemes did not end for Americans losing their jobs, as there was...
Summer's never quiet
Well we are deep in the heart of the summer months and, while the insurance industry is rather quiet in terms of providers and intermediaries, many official bodies have seen fit, perhaps cynically, to use the last month to release research results and...