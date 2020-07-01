ALC Health

IPMI: Sweeping changes afoot
IPMI: Sweeping changes afoot

The international private medical insurance (IPMI) market is seeing sweeping changes as the world economy pivots towards Asia and technology evolves, finds Thomas Smith.

ALC Health improves IPMI benefits
ALC Health improves IPMI benefits

ALC Health, the international private medical insurance (IPMI) provider, has boosted benefits within its wellbeing, routine management of chronic conditions and routine pregnancy and childbirth product range.

Record IPMI year for ALC Health
Record IPMI year for ALC Health

International private medical insurance provider ALC Health (à la carte healthcare) has reported 40% growth on individual and 35% growth on group business gross written premiums for 2012.

ALC Health strikes UAE deal
ALC Health strikes UAE deal

International medical insurance provider ALC Health has formed a partnership with the Arab Orient Insurance Company to underwrite its worldwide health plan for companies and residents in the United Arab Emirates.