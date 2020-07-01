ALC Health
Andrew Apps appointed at Bellwood Prestbury
Andrew Apps has joined specialist global insurance intermediary firm Bellwood Prestbury as their head of global healthcare.
ALC Health CEO on New Year's Honours list
Sarah Jewell, founder and chief executive officer of ALC Health has been awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours list.
ALC Health announces Healix partnership
ALC Health has announced it will have all its claims handling carried out by Healix International from 1 January 2015.
IPMI: Sweeping changes afoot
The international private medical insurance (IPMI) market is seeing sweeping changes as the world economy pivots towards Asia and technology evolves, finds Thomas Smith.
Expats driving demand for private health insurance in Asia
Demand for private health insurance in Asia has never been greater according to Andrew Apps, a director at international health insurer ALC Health.
ALC Health improves IPMI benefits
ALC Health, the international private medical insurance (IPMI) provider, has boosted benefits within its wellbeing, routine management of chronic conditions and routine pregnancy and childbirth product range.
ALC Health reports 'record' IPMI growth
International private medical insurance (IPMI) provider ALC Health has reported a 38% growth on gross written premiums for 2013 over the previous 12 months and has revealed its plans for 2014.
ALC Health beefs up ALC World
ALC Health has added online tools and technology to its dedicated member only service ALC World.
ALC Health launches new IPMI plans
International private medical insurance provider ALC Health has launched two new plans to complement its existing range of Prima healthcare products.
Record IPMI year for ALC Health
International private medical insurance provider ALC Health (à la carte healthcare) has reported 40% growth on individual and 35% growth on group business gross written premiums for 2012.
IPMI provider focuses on online capability
International private medical insurance provider ALC Health has been focusing on online functionality development.
IPMI provider invests "heavily" in system transformation
IPMI provider for SMEs ALC Health will be updating online claims systems in a rollout of major technology improvements.
ALC Health expands IPMI underwriting 'switch' terms
ALC Health is offering new ‘switch' terms for individuals and groups who have international medical insurance underwritten by other insurers who wish to transfer their cover to ALC Health's Prima Premier and Classic plans.
ALC Health upgrades Prima IPMI range
ALC Health has increased the overall annual limits to its Premier, Classic and Ibérica plans.
ALC Health ups annual plan limits
ALC Health has increased annual benefit limits on both its Prima Premier and Prima Classic/Ibérica plans.
ALC Health introduces MHD underwriting for small groups
ALC Health is offering medical history disregarded (MHD) underwriting terms to groups of just 10 employees.
ALC Health overhauls Prima range of policies
ALC Health has increased the annual limits of its Premier, Classic and Ibérica plans in its Prima range.
ALC includes Innocent Bystander Cover in plans
Global private health insurer, ALC Health, has included Innocent Bystander Cover within two of its plans.
2011 to see IPMI growth and consolidation - ALC Health
The international private medical insurance (IPMI) market will see growth in 2011 but with consolidation and increasing demand for add on products and benefits, ALC Health has predicted.
ALC Health strikes UAE deal
International medical insurance provider ALC Health has formed a partnership with the Arab Orient Insurance Company to underwrite its worldwide health plan for companies and residents in the United Arab Emirates.
ALC Health now offers screened blood worldwide
ALC Health has signed an agreement with the Blood Care Foundation (BCF) to provide clients with screened blood, in the event of a medical emergency, from a network of blood banks around the world.
ALC unveils global medical agreement; ALC World
ALC Health has launched a partnership with HTH Worldwide providing access for its members to doctors and hospitals in 180 countries.
Holding back the competition
Taking on International PMI business can stave off competition from other market sectors and be a profitable addition to a business' line up, says Andrew Apps
ALC Health to accept email claims
ALC Health is now accepting email claims from corporate clients.