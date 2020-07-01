AIFA

Panacea: Action must be taken on the FSCS levy
Panacea Adviser, a free online community for adviser firms, is calling for immediate action to overhaul the way in which the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is funded following yesterday's announcement of a £76m levy on investment intermediaries....

APFA to hold regulator to account
If an independent body is not appointed to monitor the regulator's performance, the Association of Professional Advisers (APFA) will take on the task itself, the body's chairman told members in a defiant speech last night.

AIFA hits out at regulatory fee hikes
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) has hit out at "spiralling" fee rises from the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Market Views

Would you be interested in being involved in a body encompassing all intermediaries, providers, re-insurers and bancassurers, solely for promoting the interests of protection insurance?