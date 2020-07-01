AIFA
No intention of creating stand-alone protection body - APFA
APFA has confirmed it has no intentions of creating a stand-alone focus on protection amid industry lobbying about the need for a more prominent, unified voice within an existing adviser trade body.
Industry calls for 'long overdue' protection trade body
Industry experts are calling for the formation of a specialist trade body to fill the need in the protection industry for a unified voice.
Countdown to RDR sent adviser numbers down 9%, says APFA
The number of advising staff working in financial advice firms fell 9% last year, according to figures put together for the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA).
Panacea: Action must be taken on the FSCS levy
Panacea Adviser, a free online community for adviser firms, is calling for immediate action to overhaul the way in which the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is funded following yesterday's announcement of a £76m levy on investment intermediaries....
APFA to hold regulator to account
If an independent body is not appointed to monitor the regulator's performance, the Association of Professional Advisers (APFA) will take on the task itself, the body's chairman told members in a defiant speech last night.
AIFA records £154k operating deficit
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) recorded a deficit of almost £154,000 in 2011/12.
Biba and AIFA welcome FCA but call for clarifications
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) and the Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA)have asked for further clarification from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) ahead of upcoming changes.
AIFA rebrands as Association of Professional Financial Advisers
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) is to change its name to the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA).
AIFA floats 'customer agreed liability' long-stop solution
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) has proposed the idea of ‘customer agreed liability' as a way of tackling the absence of a 15-year long stop on complaints.
AIFA says govt likely to pass long-stop issue to regulator
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) has admitted any proposal in Parliament to reintroduce a 15-year complaints long-stop for financial advisers is unlikely to make it on to the statute books.
AIFA raids FSCS for senior policy adviser
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) has appointed Clare Griffiths from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme as its new senior policy adviser.
IFA Centre and AIFA slam Money Advice Service
Adviser trade bodies AIFA and the IFA Centre have both criticised the Money Advice Service in a submission to the Treasury Select Committee.
Networks back AIFA long-stop campaign
Sesame Bankhall Group, Lighthouse Group, Tenet Group and Intrinsic have all announced support for the Association of Independent Financial Advisers' (AIFA) ‘Fair Liability 4 Advice' campaign.
Tenet: Government must review 'uncontrollable' cost of regulation
The government must conduct a full review of the 'uncontrollable' cost of regulation and the impact it is having on businesses, according to Tenet.
Market views - Lifesearch's broker code of conduct
LifeSearch has recently released a code of conduct it would like all protection sellers to adhere to. Should there be such a code and what does it say about this market that it should originate from an intermediary rather than a provider?
AIFA hits out at regulatory fee hikes
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) has hit out at "spiralling" fee rises from the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
Planet Insurance - adviser trade associations
The world of financial adviser trade associations is currently in a state of flux.
Advisers at risk after trade body mix-up on CI guides
Advisers are at risk of further FSA action as miscommunication between AIFA and the ABI means many are not aware of critical illness (CI) sales guidelines released last year.
CI sales scripts to be introduced before 2011
Critical illness (CI) sales scripts are ready for implementation by the end of the year following approval from the FSA and Association of British Insurers (ABI).
Market Views
Would you be interested in being involved in a body encompassing all intermediaries, providers, re-insurers and bancassurers, solely for promoting the interests of protection insurance?
LifeSearch helps develop adviser CI sales script
LifeSearch has been asked by AIFA to help the ABI develop a guideline script for advisers selling critical illness insurance (CI).
FSA to consult on adviser fee changes for 2011/12;
The regulator says it will not implement AIFA's call for a "major overhaul" of adviser levies until further consultation, which will not see any changes introduced until 2011/12.
Hung parliament likely to mean extra FSA powers - AIFA
A coalition government of Labour and the Liberal Democrats would likely lead to strengthened powers for the FSA and the full implementation of the Financial Services Act, AIFA says.
FSA protection proposals under RDR applauded
The FSA's protection proposals under the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) have been applauded, but with a few points to clarify.