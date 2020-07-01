ADLs
Aviva does "tidying up" job on CI cover
Aviva does "tidying up" exercise with critical illness cover, according to an adviser.
IP Campaign: LV= looks to alternative to list based definitions
LV= has backed COVER's IP Campaign and is considering alternatives for its remaining occupations which have a list based definition of incapacity.
Risk Clinic: Lump sum vs severity-based CI
My client has been reading about severity based payments for critical illness (CI) policies. I believe there is merit in polices that don't do this. In sales terms, what is the opposite side of the argument I can put to him?
Around the world: Far East auto enrolment
The Dilnot Commission has raised the profile of long-term care. Could disability linked annuities be the answer? Greg Becker investigates a Singaporean solution.
IP disability definitions need overhaul - Protection Review
Subscribers to the Protection Review believe the industry should address perceived problems with Activities of Daily living (ADL) & Activities of Daily Working (ADW) definitions for income protection policies.
Planet Insurance - Dilnot's big opportunity
The publication of the Dilnot Report provides a once in a decade opportunity to arrive at a fair care funding system.