1st software
Protection products need 'fundamental' design and distribution shift post-RDR - Avelo
Avelo has added its weight to those predicting protection sales will grow with IFAs increasing focus to it after the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) is introduced.
Insurers may remove products today:1st-Exchange
Technology provider 1st-The Exchange has revealed some providers may remove their products from the system later today in preparation for tomorrow's ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), while others could do so on the day.
F&TRC unveils software system ratings
F&TRC has released the findings of its inaugural survey of IFA software systems.
Advice should be jargon free - 1st Exchange
Technology provider 1st Exchange has called for the industry to use plain language to ensure product information is jargon free and more accessible to consumers.
1st Exchange unveils adviser roadshows
1st Exchange has announced its annual Adviser Office (AO) free training roadshows under the theme ‘Data Management and Cleansing'.