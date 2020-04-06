CIExpert: Aegon makes changes to critical illness cover
'Limited impact to the quality index'
It's been almost four years since Aegon applied adjustments to its critical illness plan, writes Alan Lakey
During this period its competitors have executed regular upgrades which has pushed Aegon down the league tables in terms of comprehensive cover. These adjustments - a mix of improvements, consolidations and condition removals - have limited impact to the quality index but are nonetheless welcome as it removes extraneous conditions which simplifies matters. CONDITION THE CHANGES Bacterial Meningitis The claim wording has been tidied up to add clarity Benign...
More on Critical Illness
Alan Lakey: A new challenger is entering the market
‘Truly innovative conditions’
CIExpert analysis of Royal London CI changes
'A timely enhancement'
Royal London updates critical illness cover
'A worthwhile upgrade'
Industry Voice: Nowadays, there is no normal
What is normal?
Alan Lakey: The real impact of being a smoker
According to gender and different ages
Back to Top