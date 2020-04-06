CIExpert: Aegon makes changes to critical illness cover

It's been almost four years since Aegon applied adjustments to its critical illness plan, writes Alan Lakey

During this period its competitors have executed regular upgrades which has pushed Aegon down the league tables in terms of comprehensive cover. These adjustments - a mix of improvements, consolidations and condition removals - have limited impact to the quality index but are nonetheless welcome as it removes extraneous conditions which simplifies matters. CONDITION THE CHANGES Bacterial Meningitis The claim wording has been tidied up to add clarity Benign...