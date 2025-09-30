Profile of an IP customer: 2024 market trends

The 2024 profile of the Income Protection (IP) customer paints a picture of a market that is not only holding firm but also maturing in subtle yet important ways. The data reveals changes in buyer demographics, product choices and benefit structures, each signalling a market that is growing in sophistication, but also one that must continue to adapt. One of the standout findings is the younger average age of customers buying IP via multi-benefit (menu plan) who are around four years younger than those purchasing stand-alone cover. This is significant. It shows that multi-bene...