Profile of an IP customer: 2024 market trends

Strength to strength

clock • 3 min read

Vicky Churcher, executive director, IPTF, and Warren O’Connell, head of business development sourcing, Iress, kick off this year's profile of an IP customer series by discussing trends from 2024 data.

The 2024 profile of the Income Protection (IP) customer paints a picture of a market that is not only holding firm but also maturing in subtle yet important ways. The data reveals changes in buyer demographics, product choices and benefit structures, each signalling a market that is growing in sophistication, but also one that must continue to adapt. One of the standout findings is the younger average age of customers buying IP via multi-benefit (menu plan) who are around four years younger than those purchasing stand-alone cover. This is significant. It shows that multi-bene...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Income Protection

Long-term health conditions impacting ability to work: Aviva
Income Protection

Long-term health conditions impacting ability to work: Aviva

Supporting IPAW

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 26 September 2025 • 1 min read
IPTF launches ASU Matrix
Income Protection

IPTF launches ASU Matrix

Protecting more underserved clients

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 26 September 2025 • 1 min read
IPAW 2025: After the sale
Income Protection

IPAW 2025: After the sale

A lot can happen to a client in two to five years

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 25 September 2025 • 4 min read