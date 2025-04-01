When was the last time someone bought an insurance policy because of the free coffee or a smart watch? Yet, I see this all the time – advisers leaning hard into perks as if they're the star of the show. Don't get me wrong – those extras are nice. But they're not why people buy insurance. People buy insurance for protection, not gimmicks. When clients sit across from you, they're not thinking about how to get a free gym membership. They're thinking: "Will my family be okay if something happens to me?" "Can I sleep better at night knowing I've covered my bases?" "What if I g...