Cancer prevention: What will move the needle?

Cancer Prevention Week

clock • 5 min read

Vanessa Sallows, group protection claims and governance director, L&G Retail, speaks with Perci Health’s co-founders 12 months on from the start of their partnership, to ask about rehabilitation outcomes and prevention opportunities.

Up to 40% of cancers could be preventable, according to latest UK data. There are three key ways to change the impact of cancer: prevent cancer diagnoses which are preventable; diagnose cancer earlier; and ensure cancer treatment is well managed through expert navigation and evidence-based rehabilitation. Kelly McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Perci Health, a L&G rehabilitation partner, said: "Support for working-aged people with cancer can't just start and end with treatment. "We have a responsibility to help prevent those cancers that are preventable and to provide more effective support...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Employee Benefits

Cancer prevention: What will move the needle?
Employee Benefits

Cancer prevention: What will move the needle?

Cancer Prevention Week

Vanessa Sallows
clock 19 February 2025 • 5 min read
Santé Group acquires employee wellbeing app
Employee Benefits

Santé Group acquires employee wellbeing app

Promoting healthier lifestyles

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 February 2025 • 1 min read
Two thirds of employers to boost health and wellbeing support
Employee Benefits

Two thirds of employers to boost health and wellbeing support

Towergate Employee Benefits research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 February 2025 • 1 min read