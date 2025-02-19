Cancer prevention: What will move the needle?

Vanessa Sallows, group protection claims and governance director, L&G Retail, speaks with Perci Health’s co-founders 12 months on from the start of their partnership, to ask about rehabilitation outcomes and prevention opportunities.
Up to 40% of cancers could be preventable, according to latest UK data. There are three key ways to change the impact of cancer: prevent cancer diagnoses which are preventable; diagnose cancer earlier; and ensure cancer treatment is well managed through expert navigation and evidence-based rehabilitation. Kelly McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Perci Health, a L&G rehabilitation partner, said: "Support for working-aged people with cancer can't just start and end with treatment. "We have a responsibility to help prevent those cancers that are preventable and to provide more effective support...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.