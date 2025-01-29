Are you letting clients anchor prices?

Are you leading the price conversation—or letting your clients dictate it? If you don't anchor their expectations, you risk undervaluing protection and losing the sale. When you let clients name their budget, they'll often set it far too low. Not because they're difficult, but because they don't yet see the value. Anchoring can change this. Why Anchoring Matters Anchoring helps clients understand the value of protection. It's about setting a reference point that frames the cost of insurance as affordable and essential—not an optional extra. Without it, clients undervalue protecti...