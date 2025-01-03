Overcomplicating insurance is the reason clients walk away

Ever notice how client's eyes glaze over when you start talking insurance? It's not their fault—it's yours. Advisers mean well, wanting to cover every detail, but instead, they lose the client halfway through. Here's the sad truth: if a client tunes out, you've probably lost the deal. If you're drowning clients in features, benefits and jargon, it's time to rethink your approach. Simplicity wins every time Think about it: when you explain insurance to a friend, you don't dive into policy exclusions or how claims are processed. You keep it simple. Clients want the same clarity. ...