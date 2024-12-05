Ash Borland, business coach, Ash Borland Consulting, discusses the importance of introducing the protection conversation early for mortgage advisers.
One of the biggest mistakes I see mortgage brokers and advisers making is leaving the insurance conversation until it's too late. By the time the mortgage is sorted, clients see insurance as an afterthought, something optional. Let's be real—that's a hard sell. If you wait too long, you're not just losing sales—you're also leaving your clients unprotected. That's why I always tell the advisers I coach to integrate insurance into the process from the very beginning. It's a small shift that makes a huge difference. Timing is everything Here's the problem: when you bring up insur...
