The myth of 100% productivity; a risk to wellbeing?

Reasons why employers should invest in employee wellbeing have evolved over the years. What started with an extra tool in the recruitment armoury and a duty of care responsibility, is also now viewed as part of the productivity puzzle. Correlations between wellbeing and productivity in the last year or two have helped increase momentum here. However, it's important to understand that it would be almost impossible to get productivity loss to zero. "It's dangerous to think you can and risks leading to blinkered, metric-based, thinking around important wellbeing drivers that require qual...