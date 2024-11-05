To retirement or not to retirement

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) discusses how short-term income protection may be impacting customers’ retirement plans.
In the last of our articles digging into Iress's data to better understand the income protection (IP) market we're looking at some of the differences between short-term IP (for one, two or five yrs) and IP to retirement. There is no doubt that much of the growth in the IP market has been fuelled by a growth in products that restrict the IP payment. Last year slightly more short-term products were bought than to retirement products, a seismic change from a decade ago when over 90% of new IP policies were to retirement. This is a factor in explaining why the growth in IP premium being writ...
