Cancer and the mental limbo of waiting

According to the latest projections, more than 300,000 cancer patients in England won't start treatment on time over the next five years if the government doesn't improve cancer waiting time performance before the next election. The findings in the Darzi report state that delays in treatment currently lead to England having one of the worst mortality rates in the world. At the same time, non-melanotic skin cancer diagnoses have increased to 3.6% of the population, so it's a real possibility that waiting lists will get worse before they get better. These are grave figures and highlight on...