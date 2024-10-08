Professional skills: Satisfied clients vs loyal clients

I believe that selling personal protection is an art form and to many advisers, a way of life. They live by the mantra of wanting to create the best solutions and outcomes for their clients. An industry which might often be viewed from the outside as being about a tiresome and costly necessity, is in most cases, proffered by caring professionals who go to great lengths to advocate all the benefits of protection to their clients, ensuring they are covered sufficiently and compliantly to protect their financial futures. As an ex-adviser myself, who sold hundreds of policies over a 30-ye...