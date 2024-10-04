Returning to work with AI claims guidance

Mike Saltzman, co-CEO, EvolutionIQ, discusses how artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting claims journeys, drawing from a recent roundtable held by AI-provider, EvolutionIQ.
As regulators judge income protection (IP) providers with an increasing focus on customer outcomes, the rise of AI solutions that enable personalised journeys has been exceptionally well timed. There are signs, particularly from the US, that the rapid proliferation of AI-powered claims guidance is moving the IP market into a new era of hyper-personalisation, whereby providers can optimise bespoke customer journeys and help individuals get back to work faster. This can involve a blend of digital and human touch points, with AI-powered claims guidance enabling adjusters to give cus...
