Advisers hold the key homeowners need to get appropriate protection

Buying a home is a huge life stage, one that many people aspire to but over recent years, is becoming harder and harder to achieve. But once first-time buyers get past the hurdle of saving for a – very often hefty – deposit, there is even more for them to think about. Whether it's moving costs or legal fees, there's a lot to consider to make sure a move goes smoothly. And with so much to think about, it's easy to look past something that is absolutely vital for homeowners – life insurance. At Beagle Street, which is part of the OneFamily Group, we recently surveyed more than 2,000 people...