Advisers hold the key homeowners need to get appropriate protection

Mark Mullaney, head of partnerships and distribution, Beagle Street, discusses why advisers play a vital role in helping homeowners who could benefit from life insurance.
Buying a home is a huge life stage, one that many people aspire to but over recent years, is becoming harder and harder to achieve. But once first-time buyers get past the hurdle of saving for a – very often hefty – deposit, there is even more for them to think about. Whether it's moving costs or legal fees, there's a lot to consider to make sure a move goes smoothly. And with so much to think about, it's easy to look past something that is absolutely vital for homeowners – life insurance. At Beagle Street, which is part of the OneFamily Group, we recently surveyed more than 2,000 people...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.