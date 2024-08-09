Empathy alone is not enough

Samantha Chow insightfully shared her experience of navigating the claims journey after a major family bereavement in this article recently, explaining how she (and thousands of other bereaved beneficiaries) find the experience "just a real struggle - you would think that there would be some kind of guidance, some kind of empathy". Her call to action to reduce jargon, adopt an empathic response and ensure that claims are dealt with in a timely manner resonates strongly with those of us who work closely with grieving individuals. Bereavement is recognised by the Financial Conduct Authorit...