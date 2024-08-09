Empathy alone is not enough

Catherine Betley, managing director, GriefChat, discusses how the protection and health industry can raise the standards when dealing with people going through life events.
Samantha Chow insightfully shared her experience of navigating the claims journey after a major family bereavement in this article recently, explaining how she (and thousands of other bereaved beneficiaries) find the experience "just a real struggle - you would think that there would be some kind of guidance, some kind of empathy". Her call to action to reduce jargon, adopt an empathic response and ensure that claims are dealt with in a timely manner resonates strongly with those of us who work closely with grieving individuals. Bereavement is recognised by the Financial Conduct Authorit...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.