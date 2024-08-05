Time to focus on misrepresentation

Misrepresentation is a core reason for providers across the industry denying claims, Phil Deacon, head of claims, Guardian, talks about how the value chain can approach this challenge.
It feels as though Guardian has come of age with the publication of our first annual claims report. Something which has certainly piqued advisers' interest is the detail around the few we couldn't pay. This interest demonstrates that many advisers want to know the details, no doubt because it builds faith in their recommendations and their own firms' processes. Transparency also helps indicate ways in which the industry could take this small number of declined claims and drive those numbers down further. Which raises an important issue for the protection sector, that of misrepresentation...
