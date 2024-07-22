There's no avoiding the fact that mortgage rates have increased substantially over the last couple of years. While these increases have settled of late, with the prospect of bank base rate cuts on the horizon, the reality is that borrowers today are facing noticeably higher repayments than they may be used to. The latest figures from Moneyfacts demonstrate this well. Back in June 2022, the average two-year fixed rate mortgage stood at 3.25%, while five-year fixes had a typical rate of 3.37%. Fast forward two years and those averages have jumped to 5.93% and 5.50% respectively. Thos...