‘Gen Z' – what are they like? They introduce the word ‘like' into too many sentences for my liking, something they've inherited from millennials. Of course, social media ‘likes' are an important currency. But there's more, I learned a lot at the recent Protect Z event, where all of the speakers were under 30, with a few undercover boomers swelling the ranks of a largely youthful audience. We heard about the evolution of language – ‘platty joobs', the ‘genny lec', ‘cozzie livs' as well as menty bs (more of which later). Gen Z refers to individuals born between the mid-to-late 1990s ...