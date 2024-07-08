The Challenges of PMI

Dave Middleton, executive chair of the Association of Medical Insurers (amii), shares how innovative approaches, such as direct access to consultants and leveraging data insights, could help improve service efficiency and manage costs in private medical insurance (PMI).
There are significant challenges facing the PMI market, particularly the rising premiums due to increased usage of policies and added value services like virtual GPs. Contributing factors to these premium hikes include medical inflation, technological advancements, rising treatment costs, and an ageing population with growing health issues. At our recent amii Spring Summit, we were joined by AXA Health's head of specialist and practitioner relations, Sarah Taylor, who highlighted the challenges facing the PMI market. She called on providers and intermediaries to work together to educate ...
