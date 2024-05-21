Profile of an IP Customer: Age

IPTF members have expressed a keen interest in gaining deeper insights into both existing and potential IP customers, understanding who they are and their expectations regarding proposition features and customer service. This understanding can inform market strategies, refine product offerings, enhance customer service and, ultimately, broaden the reach of protection coverage for individuals facing unforeseen circumstances. In collaboration with Iress, we analysed over 23,000 customer applications from 2023. This comprehensive examination enabled us to construct an updated profile of the...