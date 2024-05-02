Breaking barriers

150 million workdays are lost annually in the UK due to the absence of adequate workplace support for women's health issues. Not only does this concerning statistic reflect the severity of the health struggles female employees face, but it also highlights a pressing need for employers to accommodate their unique challenges within the professional environment. Issues surrounding menstruation, pregnancy and menopause are among the myriad of challenges faced by women in the workforce. All too often, these remain taboo subjects, leading to discomfort, isolation and decreased productivity. Th...